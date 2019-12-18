News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Conor McCormack confirms Cork City departure

Conor McCormack: "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to wear the Cork City jersey". Picture: Doug Minihane/Sportsfile
By Martin Claffey
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 07:21 PM

Cork City midfielder Conor McCormack has confirmed his exit from Cork City.

McCormack, 29, had an offer to extend his deal at the club but has opted to leave Turner's Cross.

The Louth-born midfielder's next destination is yet to be confirmed, although he is understood to have received offers from clubs in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and the Northern Ireland Premiership. His former club Derry City were among those interested in his services.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to wear the Cork City jersey week in week out the last 3 years," McCormack wrote on Twitter yesterday.

"To everyone involved at the club I want to wish them all the very best in the future and thank them for all the hard work they put in behind the scenes. To all the players I’ve played with thanks for all the amazing memories.

Most importantly a big thank you to the incredible fans for your support through the years. I’ll never forget the nights we had the Cross rocking you’s made me feel right at home from day 1.

McCormack, who previously played for Derry, Shamrock Rovers, and St Patrick's Athletic, was signed for City by John Caulfield in 2017 and having featured in a variety of positions became the club's midfield linchpin as the club won the league and cup double.

McCormack was handed the captain's armband in 2018 as the Leesiders finished runners-up in the league and cup.

The 2019 season brought turbulent times to City, with Caulfield axed after a dreadful start to the season, and interim boss John Cotter taking over, before in turn being replaced by Neale Fenn in August.

City boss Neale Fenn said yesterday: “Conor has been a great servant to the club, winning trophies and leading the club into massive games and the supporters really took to him while he was here. We thank him massively for all that he’s done for the club.”

