Connolly added to Ireland squad for EURO 2020 qualifiers

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 07:24 PM

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly and Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams have been called into Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad for the EURO 2020 games against Georgia and Switzerland.

Connolly, who scored twice for Brighton in their 3-0 win at home to Tottenham Hotspur, is promoted from Stephen Kenny’s Under-21 squad after a hamstring injury ruled out Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis.

Williams gets his first call up from McCarthy after his Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan suffered knee injuries in the defeat at QPR.

“Aaron and Derrick will join up with the squad on Sunday after injuries to Ronan, Greg and Darragh,” McCarthy told FAI.ie

I have spoken to Aaron and Derrick and they are looking forward to meeting up with us. Aaron enjoyed his full debut for Brighton and we have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season.

“Derrick was in the extended 41-man squad for these games and playing regularly for Blackburn so this is his chance now.”

The Ireland squad meet up at the team hotel on Sunday with training commencing at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday ahead of Thursday’s departure to Tbilisi.

AAron Connolly Euro 2020 Soccer

