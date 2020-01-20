News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game

Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game
By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 09:48 PM

PSV Eindhoven fans were left baffled after their view at VVV-Venlo for a league game was compromised by a supposedly transparent wall.

The travelling supporters were seated behind clear panels on Sunday which became obscured ahead of the Eredivisie game due to condensation, before the sunshine produced a problematic reflection.

According to PSV fans who made the journey, the wall was put in place due to fans climbing the fence in the past.

(@marnickvegt)
(@marnickvegt)

“When we entered the away end yesterday one hour before kick-off we did not know whether to laugh or to cry,” Marnick, 28, told the PA news agency.

“During warming up we could not see anything.

“Because it warmed up a little and there was sun we could see something when it was kick-off time. You could follow the game, but because of the reflection it was not easy.”

Richard, a PSV fan who has followed his team for over 30 years home and away, complained at the lack of communication with fans.

“When the game kicked off we couldn’t see what was happening on the pitch,” he said.

“Lucky for us the sun broke trough the clouds and 25 minutes into the game the screens went clear.

“What I think was worst was that there was no communication with the fans in the away section about it.

“The fans were singing: ‘We zijn er wel, je ziet ons niet,’ which translates (as): ‘We are here but you can’t see’.”

(@marnickvegt)
(@marnickvegt)

The game finished 1-1, with Eindhoven dropping points in their battle for a European place.

“This Thursday we play away at NAC Breda for the Dutch Cup,” said Marnick.

“They also have a large wall like this in the away end. The away ends in Holland are terrible compared with the away ends in England.

“I really hope they will think of the away fans and find a solution.”

VVV-Venlo have yet to respond to PA’s request for comment.

EredivisieGlassPSV EindhovenViewVVV-Venlo

More in this Section

Anthony Daly: One eternal truth: There’s no end to a Kilkenny manAnthony Daly: One eternal truth: There’s no end to a Kilkenny man

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Juve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at LecceJuve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at Lecce

Messi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona bossMessi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona boss


Lifestyle

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

I’ve been seeing my boyfriend for a year and we still only have sex at his place because he insists on freshly laundered, ironed sheets on a perfectly-made bed. We both have to shower first. Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity and my untidy bedroom?Sex Files: Why can’t he cope with messy spontaneity?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »