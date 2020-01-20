Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game

PSV Eindhoven fans were left baffled after their view at VVV-Venlo for a league game was compromised by a supposedly transparent wall.

The travelling supporters were seated behind clear panels on Sunday which became obscured ahead of the Eredivisie game due to condensation, before the sunshine produced a problematic reflection.

According to PSV fans who made the journey, the wall was put in place due to fans climbing the fence in the past. (@marnickvegt)

“When we entered the away end yesterday one hour before kick-off we did not know whether to laugh or to cry,” Marnick, 28, told the PA news agency.

“During warming up we could not see anything.

“Because it warmed up a little and there was sun we could see something when it was kick-off time. You could follow the game, but because of the reflection it was not easy.”

Richard, a PSV fan who has followed his team for over 30 years home and away, complained at the lack of communication with fans.

“When the game kicked off we couldn’t see what was happening on the pitch,” he said.

“Lucky for us the sun broke trough the clouds and 25 minutes into the game the screens went clear.

“What I think was worst was that there was no communication with the fans in the away section about it.

“The fans were singing: ‘We zijn er wel, je ziet ons niet,’ which translates (as): ‘We are here but you can’t see’.” (@marnickvegt)

The game finished 1-1, with Eindhoven dropping points in their battle for a European place.

“This Thursday we play away at NAC Breda for the Dutch Cup,” said Marnick.

“They also have a large wall like this in the away end. The away ends in Holland are terrible compared with the away ends in England.

“I really hope they will think of the away fans and find a solution.”

VVV-Venlo have yet to respond to PA’s request for comment.