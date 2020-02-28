News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Concussion substitutes could be trialled at Olympic Games

Concussion substitutes could be trialled at Olympic Games
By Press Association
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Concussion substitutes could be trialled at this summer’s Olympic Games, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Football’s handling of head injuries is set to be looked at by the game’s law-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Belfast on Saturday.

Infantino agrees in principle with the idea of concussion substitutes – but believes these should be permanent if a concussion is diagnosed or suspected, not temporary.

And he believes the Games in Tokyo would be an ideal testing ground.

Gianni Infantino agrees in principle with the idea of concussion substitutes (Nick Potts/PA)
Gianni Infantino agrees in principle with the idea of concussion substitutes (Nick Potts/PA)

“This is a subject that needs to be discussed more and trialled as well,” he said on Friday as he arrived in Northern Ireland.

“Personally I believe more in permanent (substitutes) than temporary. That’s my personal view. Maybe it’s important there are trials before next season.

“We have the Olympic Games for example where we could, as FIFA, trial something like that and see what happens.”

We have the Olympic Games for example where we could, as FIFA, trial something like that and see what happens

World players’ union FIFPRO favours the introduction of a 10-minute assessment period for players suspected of having concussion, arguing that three minutes is simply not enough time to do it properly.

Its chief medical officer Dr Vincent Gouttebarge, who was part of the expert group whose advice has been passed on to the IFAB decision-makers, favours a temporary substitute coming on during the assessment period, and staying on if concussion is diagnosed or suspected.

However, he is “pessimistic” about his favoured approach being adopted because of a lack of consensus among the group, with some fearing the temporary substitution system was open to abuse.

He told the PA news agency that football was “making a fool of itself” over its response to concussion, in comparison to other contact sports.

We are responsible people and we don’t have to take decisions based on just a feeling

But Infantino said it was important that the appropriate time was taken on such a serious matter.

“As in everything you need to take decisions when you are comfortable about taking them,” he said.

“We are responsible people and we don’t have to take decisions based on just a feeling. We need to do it seriously, professionally, looking at data. At the same time, we can trial and see what the consequences are.

“If you can take one (player) out and the team can bring somebody else in, I think that makes sense. We should trial that and see what the consequences are, intended or unintended, but we need to protect players.”

Watford’s Craig Dawson lies in pain with a head injury during this season’s Premier League match against Burnley at Vicarage Road Nigel French/PA)
Watford’s Craig Dawson lies in pain with a head injury during this season’s Premier League match against Burnley at Vicarage Road Nigel French/PA)

Gouttebarge said it was essential that doctors were given more time to assess players, and believes it is “ridiculous” to suggest a concussion could be faked.

“These kinds of thoughts were disclosed (in the expert group). To fake an injury is difficult, to fake a concussion is not only difficult, it’s a ridiculous assumption that people make,” he told PA.

“We all know players dive in order to get a penalty, but faking a concussion? No. I think it’s another level and another dimension.

We all know players dive in order to get a penalty, but faking a concussion? No. I think it's another level and another dimension

“If you are afraid of that, IFAB might be empowered to have a pilot scheme in a particular country, and then you evaluate in that country whether a coach or player misused this particular rule or not.

“But just to base an important decision concerning the health of a player only on an assumption like that, I feel it’s ridiculous.

“Health and safety should be priority number one. Three minutes (to assess a player) is not enough.

“We are on the move with the concussion dossier, but we are not moving very fast. We are very conservative in football, and I would say in comparison to other contact sports where concussion is an issue, we make a fool of ourselves when it comes to our concussion approach again and again.”

More on this topic

FIFA president Infantino favours ‘daylight’ offside lawFIFA president Infantino favours ‘daylight’ offside law

Sligo Rovers v Waterford postponed over Storm JorgeSligo Rovers v Waterford postponed over Storm Jorge

Arsenal reveal £27.1million post-tax loss in latest accountsArsenal reveal £27.1million post-tax loss in latest accounts

A footballer's life: 3. Keeping it real with Stephen McPhailA footballer's life: 3. Keeping it real with Stephen McPhail

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

McCarthy makes changes ahead of Derry clash this SundayMcCarthy makes changes ahead of Derry clash this Sunday

Emile Heskey chased down street as child in racist incidentEmile Heskey chased down street as child in racist incident

Average Arsenal have little left to play for this seasonAverage Arsenal have little left to play for this season

Frustration grows for clubs as fixture gap loomsFrustration grows for clubs as fixture gap looms


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »