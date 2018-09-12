Home»Sport

Concern for Martin O’Neill after Seamus Coleman suffers stress fracture

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 06:53 AM

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill is keeping his fingers crossed ahead of October’s Nations League double-header after revealing skipper Seamus Coleman has suffered a stress fracture.

The Everton full-back travelled to Poland for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with the rest of the squad despite being ruled out of the game with a foot injury sustained in Thursday night’s 4-1 defeat by Wales.

Speaking afterwards, O’Neill told RTE Sport: “Seamus went for a scan. He has a little stress fracture, which is a concern. He could easily have got a flight home, but he stayed with the team.

“He is a great captain, a really great captain. He is inspirational and obviously we hope he is back in time for the games coming up.”

Ireland host Denmark and the Welsh in Dublin next month with their opponents already having a win each on the board.

Coleman spent 10 months on the sidelines after suffering an horrific double leg fracture in a 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017.

- Press Association


