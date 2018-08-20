Comment: Few bits done, plenty more to do for Maurizio Sarri and Emery Unai

By Chris Hatherall

Results in the Chelsea-Arsenal derby have rarely decided a title but they do often provide a pretty accurate assessment of the character and potential of each side.

However this latest one is leaving everyone guessing.

On the face of it Chelsea’s 3-2 victory, secured by a late goal from the ever-popular Marcos Alonso, should suggest that Maurizio Sarri’s men still have the mental edge over their rivals and the ability to win big games when they really matter. It might also lead Arsenal supporters to fear, with no points from two games, that there are some dark times ahead.

But look behind the scoreline and there was a lot more to consider. The way Arsenal came from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 in a crazy first half and the way Chelsea conceded so many chances to their rivals during that spell (it is not an exaggeration to suggest the Gunners could have scored five or six with better, even half-decent, finishing) and the verdict becomes less clear.

That spell might, for instance, indicate that this was not an Arsenal ‘boys against men’ display which we have seen against Chelsea in the past, especially in the Jose Mourinho days. They were not bullied, although they were alarmingly open to a ball over the top and the pace of Chelsea’s attackers, and they were not lacking in character or fight. That, at least, provides hope for new manager Unai Emery.

Likewise, Chelsea despite the win, were not the ruthless defensive animals of the Conte or Mourinho era with an inner confidence that they would be virtually impenetrable once ahead. At times they focused so much on attack that defensive duties were almost forgotten — which has never been a trait of champions.

So, the table may suggest that one team has taken maximum points and the other none at all — but on the pitch the margins were far closer. A draw would have been a fair reflection of the play and had that happened, Arsenal would have taken much from the result.

The fact they didn’t, of course, plays into the narrative that this Arsenal side has grown complacent and mentally lazy, unable to resist the last-minute forays of more ruthless rivals — and Emery will be well aware of how difficult that may be to displace.

The good news for the former Paris St Germain man is that he will be given time to get it right; Arsenal have shown they are not a club to hire and fire lightly and they accept that a long-term project may require some level of pain at the start.

It’s not quite so easy to predict, confidently, that Sarri will get the same of course given Roman Abramovich’s itchy trigger finger. It will also be interesting to see if Chelsea fans can adapt to the idea of entertainment being guaranteed — but results being in the lap of the gods. It all ended well here but if had been Arsenal scoring in the last minute perhaps the overview of the match would feel very different.

Sarri himself described the match as ‘stressful’ and his side’s 20-minute first half spell in which Arsenal ran riot as ‘horrible’ and there is much to work on despite the victory.

So, what exactly did we learn from the high-octane excitement of Stamford Bridge?

For Chelsea:

The Blues may not yet be serious title challengers but the Matthew Harding End and The Shed End can expect a rollercoaster ride of excitement and goals. They way Sarri sets his team up to play is very different to what Chelsea supporters have been used to under more pragmatic managers and, judging by this display, will be more focused on attacking play and a pursuit of big scores. It should be fun at the Bridge.

Eden Hazard is still key to Chelsea’s hopes — he made a huge difference when he came off the bench to set up Alonso’s winner and although Serri is easing him back after the World Cup, the pressure to start him and rely on him is already growing. Chelsea need to keep him happy with Real Madrid lurking.

Defensively, Chelsea need to improve. The number of times that Arsenal got behind them was alarming. If Sarri is going to sanction all-out attack and give up on Conte’s famous 3-5-2 formation in favour of a four, then the wing-backs will need to cover space behind them more diligently.

The old Chelsea mental strength and desire to win, no matter how well or badly they play, is still there.

For Arsenal:

There is a serious lack of pace in Arsenal’s central defence that is going to be a long-term concern. Mustafi and Sokratis endured a torrid time as Chelsea got behind them time and time again thanks to simple balls over the top. Pedro’s opening goal came that way, the ball delivered by Jorginho. The second, from Azpilicueta’s long ball, was finished by Morata – and there were five or six other examples.

For a team which has been built on Wenger’s passing game, it was alarming to see Arsenal give the ball away so often — especially in the second half when they visibly tired.

It’s fair to say their finishing needs some work too — Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, and Iwobi all missed sitters.

The character of the team will encourage Emery because at 2-0 down it looked like being a pretty bleak day.

The spirit of Arsenal’s revival and the attacking play they produced was hugely encouraging for the future.

The Mesut Ozil conundrum has not yet been resolved. He was poor again at the Bridge and substituted by Emery. By contrast, goalscorer Iwobi looks to have matured after starring at the World Cup and young midfielder Guendouzi once again impressed.

Next up for Arsenal is West Ham at home, perhaps the perfect fixture to get their season back on target, while Chelsea go to Newcastle – which has been something of a bogey ground in the past.

The north-west London derby may have given us a hint of the future but there are a lot of twists and turns ahead.