News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Collingwood Cup: Ulster students end UCC’s reign

Collingwood Cup: Ulster students end UCC’s reign
UCC's Owen Collins is sent flying by a tackle by Niall McGinley of University of Ulster in yesterday's Rustlers Irish Universities and Colleges Collingwood Cup semi-final at the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh. The Ulster college won 2-1. Picture: Eamon Scott
By John Hudson
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 09:35 PM

Ulster University 2 - 1 UCC

Holders UCC were denied a second successive Collingwood Cup final appearance, going down 2-1 to Ulster University after a thrilling semi-final at the AUL Complex.

A first-minute goal from Nathan Best gave the northern side the perfect start after the winger cut inside from the left wing and his stunning right footed finish beat Cork keeper Arthur Nganou.

Matthew McKevitt pulled the holders level 10 minutes later.

Niall McGinley’s goal from a corner 20 minutes put Ulster University back in front.

UCC went close through McKevitt but the equaliser never arrived and they bow out for another year.

Surprise package DCU defied the odds to reach a first final. Guided by experienced coaches in two former League of Ireland stalwarts Declan Roche and Johnny McDonnell, the Glasnevin side followed up the quarter-final penalty shoot out win over UCD by knocking out last year’s beaten finalists University of Limerick with a 5-1 win at the AUL Complex to book a place in tomorrow’s final against Ulster University at Dalymount Park (5pm).

Winger Oleg Vysuchan had given the Limerick side the lead on the half hour but striker Jack O’Connor fired DCU level minutes later with his well placed free kick.

O’Connor grabbed his second just before the break.

In an amazing finale, DCU managed to net three quick goals with first Sean Cronin following up to beat UL keeper Sean McCormack after O’Connor’s shot came off the post.

Substitute David Mugalu added a fourth and midfielder Cronin crowned a top performance with his second to advance to the decider.

More on this topic

VAR makes Premier League less enjoyable, say two-thirds of fans in YouGov pollVAR makes Premier League less enjoyable, say two-thirds of fans in YouGov poll

Dele Alli injury ‘not as bad’ as feared, says Tottenham boss Jose MourinhoDele Alli injury ‘not as bad’ as feared, says Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes another step towards full fitnessChelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes another step towards full fitness

All-Cork tie in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finalsAll-Cork tie in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’

VAR offsides ‘could be tweaked’ – Premier League chief executive MastersVAR offsides ‘could be tweaked’ – Premier League chief executive Masters

Rooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester UnitedRooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester United

Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal sees Liverpool youngsters edge Shrewsbury FA Cup replayRo-Shaun Williams’ own goal sees Liverpool youngsters edge Shrewsbury FA Cup replay


Lifestyle

Nothing says celebration like the pop of a bottle, a glass of fizz.Love bubbles: Top 8 alcohol-free sparklers

Aileen Lee talks with woodturner William McHutcheon.Board games: Meet woodturner William McHutcheon

What you need to know about the latest trend in brows.What’s brow lamination? Everyone’s talking about this grooming treatment

A festival showcasing young orchestral musicians in Ireland was one of the first items on the agenda of the newly formed Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) in 1994.The Cork man leading a festival of musical youth

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »