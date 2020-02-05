News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Collingwood Cup joy at last for DCU

By John Hudson
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 09:48 PM

DCU 0 - 0 Ulster University

(after extra-time, DCU win 4-1 on pens)

History was made at Dalymount Park when DCU captured the Irish Universities Collingwood Cup for the first time in the 100th staging of the competition, coming out on top 4-1 in the penalty shoot after a tense decider against Ulster University.

Both sides were playing their third game in as many days, and it resulted in a stalemate with chances few and far between.

DCU striker Jack O’Connor had the best of them in the closing minutes of the first half after he got past Nathan Best and Stephen Cairns and cut into the box from the left but after he rounded goalkeeper Matty McClurg, his goalbound effort was taken off the line by full back Owen McConville.

Earlier Dylan Connolly might have put DCU in front but after he was set up by Sean McCarthy’s low cross his finish was well off target.

The northern side looked stronger in midfield with Marc McKenna and Niall McGinley impressive while a couple of Craig Taylor free kicks tested DCU keeper Imrich Toth.

Toth did well to keep them out and McKenna fired just inches past the post with a cracking drive. The pace noticeably slackened after the break, and apart from another Connolly effort that cleared McClurg’s crossbar and a Taylor free, neither side looked likely to come up with a winner.

Extra-time followed and again failed to produce a goal.

DCU proved more accurate from the penalty spot with David Mugulu, Tristan Noach Hofmann, Sean McCarthy, and Jack O’Connor all beating McClurg to take the famous trophy to the Glasnevin university for the first time.

DCU: I Toth; R Smith, P Kelly, E Whelan, T Noach Hofmann; S Cronin, A Connolly; S Trimble, J O’Sullivan, S McCarthy J O’Connor.

Subs: D Sexton (O’Sullivan 59), D Mugalu (for Trimble 79), J Rice (for Connolly 99).

ULSTER UNIVERSITY: M McClurg; S Cairns, M Greenfield, O McConville. C Taylor; M McKenna, N McGinley; N Best, R Wilson, N Maciulaitis; N Beta.

Subs: R Weatherhead (for Best 77).

Referee: Owen Murphy (Dublin).

