Colin Bell names 20-player squad for Ireland Women's training camp

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 20-player squad for an intensive training camp.

The WNT are set to have an intensive week of training at the FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown in their final camp of 2018.

Colin Bell's side will take on Belgium, Wales and Italy in international friendlies in 2019 with the UEFA 2021 European Championships qualifying campaign set to begin in September 2019.

Denise O'Sullivan has been ruled out of the squad through injury sustained in her Australian league match for Canberra United against Perth Glory yesterday. Niamh Farrelly sustained an injury during the FAI Women's Cup final for Peamount United against Wexford Youths and has also been ruled out.

After impressive performances for the Women's Under 17s in the UEFA qualifying round, Shelbourne midfielder Rebecca Cooke and FFC Frankfurt striker Emily Kraft has been called up.

Le Harve goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan also receives her first call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad after impressive performances in the French top flight.

"It's an important week of training to get some of the key principles of the way we play rehearsed and repeated in preparation for the games next year," said WNT Head Coach Colin Bell.

"We've got three international friendlies coming up in the new year and to have a week of intensive training will be invaluable in the long term. We need to work on our possession play and playing out from the back which will be extremely important for the UEFA European Championships qualifying campaign.

"Also, we've got a number of young players coming through the Women's Under 17s and Under 19s, and it's important to give them the experience of training with the senior squad."

Republic of Ireland WNT squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Le Harve).

Defenders: Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Heather Payne (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rebecca Cooke (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women's), Emily Kraft (FFC Frankfurt).