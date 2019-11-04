Coleman praised for consoling Son after teammate's horror injury

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised Everton captain Seamus Coleman for his reaction after teammate Andre Gomes sustained a horrendous injury.

The Portugal international sustained a potentially season-ending injury after being clipped by Son Heung-min and falling heavily on his right leg, resulting in a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Pochettino lauded Coleman, who was out for a year after suffering a similarly-horrific double-fracture of his lower leg in March 2017, after he went to console the distraught Son in the away dressing room following the end of the match, which finished 1-1 after Cenk Tosun’s stoppage-time goal.

“The players from Everton were fantastic. The captain came to the dressing room to console Son,” said the Argentinian.

“I want to say thank you to the players and Coleman, who came in on behalf of the squad of Everton.”