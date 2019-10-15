Coleman positive on snatching vital win

Seamus Coleman believes Ireland can buck the odds by getting the win in Geneva tonight which would transform a difficult qualifying group into “an unbelievable campaign”.

“It’s a tough group,” said the skipper.

“Switzerland and Denmark are two very, very good teams. But one of the Swiss journalists touched on it there: we have conceded just two goals. Playing the last two games now, we have to be positive and if we get the win it will have been an unbelievable campaign.

“I fully believe, like I do every time I go out in that green shirt, that we can get a result and no better place than here with the Irish fans over. As the manager touched on, these are a world-class team but I believe that can be the case.

“It’s going to be tough but, look, we have played at this level for long enough to know it’s hard to defend for 90 minutes against these top teams and keep a clean sheet. But if we go 1-0 up I would back us, but it would be a very tough job. But on the pitch is where the talking will be done and hopefully we can be happy after it.”

Asked if he felt the criticism of the Irish side after the scoreless draw in Tbilisi had been unfair, Coleman replied: “I touched on it after the game but I want to give credit to Georgia. Since I’ve come into the squad I’ve played against them quite a number of times and the improvement in their team over the years has been immense.

"I don’t know what the media think, but they are a good team with capable players and going out there is always a tough game.

“As the manager touched on we didn’t play well enough in their half at times, but we got a point on the board and now we go into this game wanting to win. We really believe we can do that and, if we do it, will have been a great campaign.”