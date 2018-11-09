Home»Sport

Coleman: Everton need to beat big six to take next step under Silva

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 10:36 PM

Defender Seamus Coleman believes Everton need to be winning at places like Chelsea if the team is to take the next step under Marco Silva.

They have won just five games in 62 matches against the top six in the last 10 years and the Toffees’ stand-in captain in the absence of Phil Jagielka believes that has to change.

The summer additions of Richarlison, who with six goals has already eclipsed his total of last season at Watford, Barcelona trio Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina and Brazilian winger Bernard, have made Everton a more potent force under Marco Silva.

However, they could not make an impact against Arsenal or Manchester United this season and a trip to face an unbeaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday is arguably the toughest assignment so far.

But Coleman said if they wanted to progress under Silva they had to start winning games against the top six, especially as their last victory was in January 2017 with the surprise 4-0 demolition of Manchester City.

“The next step for us is to go to Chelsea and come back with three points,” said the Irishman.

“We know it will be extremely tough against a top team but I think now we need to be going to these places and getting three points.

“The mentality needs to change. It’s going to be tough going to Chelsea, let’s be right, but if we can go there and get something that would really set us up for the season.

“I think we are a lot more positive than maybe we have been and players like Richarlison are the reason why you think you can go there and get something. The form they (the new players) are in.

“Andre has come in and been very good as well, and our left-back (Digne) played for Barcelona. Little Bernard has been brilliant so we’ve got very good players.”- Press Association


