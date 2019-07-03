News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cocu on the brink of replacing Lampard as Derby manager

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Philip Cocu is close to replacing Frank Lampard as Derby’s new boss.

The former Netherlands international is expected to sign a four-year deal once Lampard completes his switch to Chelsea, PA understands.

Lampard is poised to return to Chelsea, where he played between 2001 and 2014, after a year as Derby manager which culminated in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat to Aston Villa in May.

Cocu, who will become the Rams’ seventh manager in four years, should join the squad for their pre-season trip to America later this week.

Reports in Holland suggest the 48-year-old will bring in Dutchman Twan Scheepers, who is currently assistant of PSV’s Under-21 side. as his number two.

Cocu spent five years in charge at PSV, winning three Eredivisie titles, before moving to Fenerbahce last summer.

He lasted just 15 games, however, winning three times, and left in October after one of the worst starts to a season in the club’s 111-year history.

As a player, he won 101 caps for the Netherlands, four Dutch titles with PSV and LaLiga with Barcelona.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Aston Villa confirm club record signing of Wesley Moraes

More on this topic

Manchester United offer improved contract to goalkeeper David De Gea

Aston Villa confirm club record signing of Wesley Moraes

Leicester ‘launch £30million bid for Newcastle star Ayoze Perez’

Liverpool's Marko Grujic heads to Hertha Berlin for second season

Frank LampardPhillip CocuChampionshipDerbyTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Tomic's effort levels questioned after losing shortest men's singles match at Wimbledon for 15 years

Dundalk's third kit initiative raises €7k for Temple Street Hospital

Things to look out for on day three at Wimbledon

Messi accuses referee of favouring Brazil in Copa America semi-final


Lifestyle

Cycling shorts: The latest fashion trend for men

Pushing the boat out for Whiddy Island’s future

GameTech: Plumb the depths of adventure

Jennifer Rock, the Skin Nerd, picks her best dupes of her favourite celebrities.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »