News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cocu is new Derby manager on four-year deal

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Phillip Cocu has been appointed Derby’s new boss on a four-year deal.

The former Holland international replaces Frank Lampard, who became Chelsea manager on Thursday.

Cocu told the club’s official site: “I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together.”

The 48-year-old has already joined the squad in Florida for their pre-season training camp.

The former midfielder is joined at Pride Park assistant manager Chris Van Der Weerden and specialist first-team coach Twan Scheepers.

Derby’s head goalkeeping coach Shay Given will remain as part of the new-look coaching team.

Cocu is the Rams’ seventh manager in four years and joins having previously won three Eredivisie titles as PSV Eindhoven boss between 2015 and 2018.

Cocu’s last senior post was in Turkey with Fenerbahce but he lasted just four months and was sacked in October following one of the club’s worst starts to a season, where he won just three times in 15 games.

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

Former midfielder Cocu played for Barcelona and won 101 caps for Holland.

He guided PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles during five full seasons in charge between 2013 and 2018 before a short spell in Turkey at Fenerbahce last season.

Derby executive chairman Mel Morris said: “We are delighted to welcome Phillip Cocu as our new manager.

Former midfielder Cocu played for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and won 101 caps for Holland (Gareth Copley/PA)
Former midfielder Cocu played for PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and won 101 caps for Holland (Gareth Copley/PA)

“We are continuing to develop our philosophy at Derby County and from the first conversation with Phillip, and his team, it was very clear they share similar views.

“The fit is strong. We want to build on the momentum that we have in our style of play, our club values, and the increasingly important role of our academy. Phillip and his team understand the need and benefits of this approach.”

Derby’s new coaching staff have joined the first-team squad in Florida for a 10-day training camp with two friendly matches also scheduled.

READ MORE

‘Manchester is becoming more blue,’ quips City new boy Rodri on arrival

- Press Association

More on this topic

Update: Girl, 2, found with injuries in Cork dies in hospital

Former racing pundit John McCririck dies aged 79

Craig David ‘ready to make the move’ as he heads to Love Island villa

Idris Elba voices frustration over ‘accusation of plagiarism and discrimination’

ChelseaFrank LampardPhillip CocuChampionshipDerby

More in this Section

Padraig Harrington drops shots to surrender lead at Irish Open

The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11

Munster reportedly interested in short-term deal for Mathieu Bastareaud

Things to look out for on day five at Wimbledon


Lifestyle

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

Health check: Dr Phil Kieran and other medics on role of social media in medicine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »