News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cocu calls for professionalism at Derby following Keogh sacking

Cocu calls for professionalism at Derby following Keogh sacking
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Derby boss Phillip Cocu has called on the squad to remain professional after Richard Keogh’s sacking.

The defender is reportedly appealing the Rams’ decision to dismiss him on Wednesday for gross misconduct over his involvement in a crash which led to the arrest of team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett.

Keogh is facing at least a year out after suffering a serious knee injury in the crash in September following a squad outing, with Lawrence and Bennett convicted of drink-driving.

The Republic of Ireland international, who was contracted to the Rams until 2021, has the right to appeal within 14 days of the decision to dismiss him.

“I think for everybody it is a difficult and hard situation,” Cocu told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship visit of Middlesbrough.

“At the moment I cannot go into the matter, it is still ongoing. It has been a club decision – it is very complicated.

“We have to make sure we try and focus on the game on Saturday.

“We have to prepare and show our professionalism, and focus on the game against Middlesbrough.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association is supporting Keogh, who made 356 appearances for the Rams after joining from Coventry in 2012.

A Derby statement on Wednesday confirmed their decision.

It read: “Derby County Football Club has completed the disciplinary hearing regarding Richard Keogh in respect of his involvement in the events of Tuesday, September 24th.

“As a result of that process, Mr Keogh has had his contract terminated with immediate effect for gross misconduct.

“He has the right of appeal within 14 days.

“We have said from the outset, the club will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time regards this matter, until the conclusion of any potential appeal.”

Bennett and Lawrence were fined six weeks’ wages by the Rams, while Derby magistrates’ court ordered the players to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, gave them a 12-month community order and banned them from driving for two years.

More on this topic

Tottenham ban 48 fans who illegally sold tickets for game with Red Star BelgradeTottenham ban 48 fans who illegally sold tickets for game with Red Star Belgrade

Craig Levein sacked as Hearts managerCraig Levein sacked as Hearts manager

Scott Brown says Celtic should not be complacent against HibernianScott Brown says Celtic should not be complacent against Hibernian

Beleaguered Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl takes positives from Foxes drubbingBeleaguered Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl takes positives from Foxes drubbing


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Phillip CocuRichard KeoghChampionshipDerbyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Superb Rashford free-kick sees United throughSuperb Rashford free-kick sees United through

O’Malley delivers at the deathO’Malley delivers at the death

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from headingPremier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading

Real Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling LeganesReal Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling Leganes


Lifestyle

Hot apple desserts.Bobbing for apples tonight? Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »