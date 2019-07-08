Cobh Ramblers draw holders Dundalk in first round of FAI Cup

Holders Dundalk have been drawn away to First Division Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Cork City will also be away to First Division opposition as they travel to Cabinteely.

Shamrock Rovers will welcome Finn Harps to Tallaght Stadium.

One of three Dublin derbies will see Bohemians entertain First Division leaders Shelbourne.

The ties will be played on the weekend of August 11.

FAI Cup first round draw:

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Malahide United

Collinstown v Galway United

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Maynooth University Town v Waterford

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bohemians v Shelbourne

Cabinteely v Cork City

UCD v Letterkenny Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps

St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick