Cobh Ramblers draw holders Dundalk in first round of FAI Cup

Holders Dundalk have been drawn away to First Division Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the FAI Cup.
Cork City will also be away to First Division opposition as they travel to Cabinteely.
Shamrock Rovers will welcome Finn Harps to Tallaght Stadium.
One of three Dublin derbies will see Bohemians entertain First Division leaders Shelbourne.
The ties will be played on the weekend of August 11.
FAI Cup first round draw:
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
Crumlin United v Malahide United
Collinstown v Galway United
Longford Town v Athlone Town
Maynooth University Town v Waterford
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bohemians v Shelbourne
Cabinteely v Cork City
UCD v Letterkenny Rovers
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps
St. Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Cobh Wanderers v Limerick