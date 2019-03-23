NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cobh edge past Shels, Wexford beat Bray

By John Fallon
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Airtricity League First Division round-up

It was an evening of upsets in the First Division last night as Cobh Ramblers sunk Shelbourne and Wexford prevailed against Bray Wanderers. The third team leading the table level on nine points, Athlone Town, were also beaten. Sam Verdon’s second-half goal earned Longford Town a 1-0 victory in the Midlands derby.

St Colman’s Park, however, was the location to produce the most drama as Stephen Henderson’s Rams overcome the pre-season favourites 2-1. Even Roy Keane was in attendance to watch his former club’s best result of the season so far.

After a goalless first half, teenager Jaze Kabia put Cobh on the way to their second win of the season on the hour by dispossessing Shels goalkeeper Dean Delany as he dwelt too long on the ball and finished to an empty net.

Denzil Fernandes added the gloss 11 minutes later by connecting with Kabia’s cross and prodding the ball over the line despite an initial block on the line by Derek Prendergast.

Ciaran Kilduff halved the arrears from the penalty spot with five minutes left but their striker Greg Moorhouse saw red late on as Cobh held on for a fully deserved victory. Wexford, pointless after four games, scalped Bray 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Emmet Nugent and then Jack Doherty on the counterattack.

At Lissywoolen, Verdon pinched the points on 68 minutes, while Mark Doyle’s 25th-minute goal gave Drogheda United their 1-0 win at struggling Galway United.

