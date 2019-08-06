News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coaching careers of England's ‘Golden Generation’ in focus as Rooney agrees Derby role

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 02:52 PM

Wayne Rooney is the latest member of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ to make the move into coaching after taking up a player-coach role at Derby.

Here, PA looks at how Rooney’s former international team-mates have performed on the sidelines so far.

Gary Neville

Better known as a television pundit since retiring as a player, Neville was already an assistant with England when he was surprisingly appointed Valencia manager in December 2015. He was sacked in March 2016 after 28 games which yielded 10 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats, including a 7-0 thrashing by Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

John Terry

Terry finished playing for Aston Villa after the club’s defeat in the Championship play-off final in May 2018 and announced his retirement as a player in October. Just days later he was appointed as assistant to new Villa boss Dean Smith and the club gained promotion to the Premier League by beating Derby 1-0 in the play-off final in 2019.

David Beckham

Beckham has not gone directly into coaching but bought an MLS franchise in 2014 and Inter Miami are finally scheduled to begin competing in 2020 after delays over their stadium. Beckham is also a director of Salford City after joining former ‘Class of 92’ Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Phil Neville in taking a 10 per cent share in the club.

Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard coached a number of the club’s youth teams after hanging up his boots before signing a four-year deal to manage Scottish Premiership side Rangers. Gerrard’s reign began with a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions but fierce rivals Celtic won a third consecutive domestic treble as Rangers finished second in the league.

Frank Lampard

Lampard was appointed Derby manager in May 2018 and saw his side knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford in his 12th game in charge.

Paul Scholes

Due to his stake in Salford City, Scholes needed permission from the English Football League to be appointed manager of League Two side Oldham in February 2019, signing an 18-month contract. However, he resigned after just 31 days in charge and one win from seven matches.

- Press Association

