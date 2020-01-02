News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Club investigate racist behaviour towards James McClean which prompted match delay

Club investigate racist behaviour towards James McClean which prompted match delay
By Press Association
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 10:37 AM

Additional reporting by Digital desk staff

Huddersfield FC are investigating the racist behaviour towards Stoke's James McClean during their clash last night.

The match at John Smith's Stadium had to be stopped and an announcement was made in the stadium saying "racist chanting is affecting the game and will not be tolerated".

McClean, who has been vociferous about sectarian abuse he has received, applauded when the announcement was made.

O’Neill said: “People have to be held accountable for their behaviour when they come to a stadium.

“It’s not something we want to be consistently talking about – sectarianism or racism or whatever.

“We want to be talking about the game because there was seven goals here.”

Warning: Strong language in the video below

