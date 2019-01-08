Clough urges Burton to savour experience as they chase Man City upset

Burton manager Nigel Clough wants to make sure his players remember to enjoy the occasion when they face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

League One Burton got a stark reminder of the size of the task facing them when Championship side Rotherham went to the home of the Premier League champions in the FA Cup on Sunday and suffered a 7-0 thrashing.

Clough, who finished his senior playing career at City when times were very different for the Manchester club, is determined to savour the moment even if the odds are stacked against them.

“We are going to enjoy the experience,” he said. “Nobody gives us much of a chance and quite rightly so. But it’s great for our supporters.

“Some have followed the club for 40, 50, 60 years or more and never dreamt of being in a League Cup semi-final so let’s enjoy it.”

Clough was invited to Sunday’s match by City but was unable to attend due to family commitments, meaning Wednesday’s clash will be his first visit to the Etihad.

However, he has seen enough of City on television to know what his players will be up against.

“I watched them play Liverpool and they were pretty frightening at times,” he said. “Their work rate and ability all over the pitch was there for everybody to see. They also have strength in depth not just on the bench but below that.

“They have the best youngsters in the country at the moment, so whichever team they play has quality.

“Every game you have a chance but it’s just about what degree that chance is. Ours is extremely slim but there is always a chance in football.”

