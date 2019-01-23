NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Clement Depres helps Nimes beat Angers

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 10:22 PM

Clement Depres scored twice as Nimes beat Angers 3-1 to secure back-to-back home wins in Ligue 1.

Quickfire first-half goals put Nimes in control with Depres’s opener followed three minutes later by Loick Landre’s header just after the half-hour mark.

Depres struck his second four minutes into the second half and Stephane Bahoken’s stoppage-time penalty was mere consolation for Angers.

Nimes had threatened on several occasions before Depres struck in the 31st minute from inside the penalty area following Sada Thioub’s assist.

Landre doubled the home side’s advantage soon after when he headed in  Teji Savanier’s cross from close range and Depres raced on to Renaud Ripart’s throughball to add his second shortly after the interval.

Depres was forced off due to injury with 25 minutes left and replaced by Rachid Alioui.

In the closing moments Bahoken converted from the spot for Angers after Anthony Briancon’s foul on Romain Thomas.

- Press Association


