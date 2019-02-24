NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Claude Puel sacked by Leicester

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Leicester have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club have announced.

The 57-year-old Frenchman’s final match in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

That was Leicester’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a run that has seen them knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League and eight points above the relegation zone.

A club statement read: “Leicester City football club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Claude Puel sacked by Leicester with Rodgers the top name in the frame

Hoddle admits he is lucky to be alive after cardiac arrest

What tasks will lie ahead for the new Leicester manager?

Salomon Rondon insists home form is key in Newcastle survival bid


KEYWORDS

Claude PuelLeciester CityPremier LeagueLeicester

More in this Section

Easy for Newcastle as Huddersfield’s nightmare season continues

King misses late penalty as Bournemouth and Wolves share spoils

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »