Claude Puel calls for strong mental approach from Leicester

Boss Claude Puel insists Leicester must be mentally strong to avoid an upset at Newport.

The Foxes go to Rodney Parade in the third round on Sunday with the Exiles chasing a top flight scalp for the first time since 1964.

Newport took Tottenham to a replay last season after a 1-1 draw in south Wales leaving Puel wary of the Sky Bet League Two hosts.

“It is important to look at this team and look at the history of this team,” said Puel.

“Last season they played well with good results at home against Spurs and it will be a tough match because it’s difficult to play against this team on a small pitch.

“They also play rugby on this pitch as well so I don’t know if the pitch is good to play football.

“They are a physical team with a fighting spirit. It is a typical of the cup and we need to be ready for their fighting spirit, be strong in our heads and be ready to play a good game.”

Leicester have never won the FA Cup having been runners-up four times, the last in 1969.

Puel will rotate his side, with Wes Morgan fit again after illness, but knows the Foxes must respect the competition.

“I think we need to be ready because I know the tradition of the cup,” he told a press conference.

“In France it is also a big tradition and we know from all the teams playing in different leagues it is a fantastic opportunity to play against a Premier League team and to try to create an upset.

“It is difficult but we need to be strong in this situation. It is a good learning curve for the young players to adapt to the pitch and the tradition.

“The cup is not just about games against Premier League teams. It is why people love it because anything is possible.

“We have to play away in different and difficult conditions and we need to adapt.”

