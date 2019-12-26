News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clarke returning to Tottenham early from Leeds loan

Clarke returning to Tottenham early from Leeds loan
By Press Association
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Tottenham will recall teenager Jack Clarke from his loan at Leeds in January due to a lack of playing time, the Championship club have said.

Leeds sold Clarke, 19, to Spurs in the summer with the York-born player immediately loaned back to the Whites, but he has played only 19 minutes of Championship football this season in addition to making two EFL Cup appearances.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed in his programme notes for the Boxing Day fixture against Preston that Clarke will return to Spurs in January.

“We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, he will be recalled in the January window,” Kinnear wrote.

Kinnear added that Leeds are working to persuade Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to remain in Yorkshire despite his own lack of playing time.

The 20-year-old striker has seen his season disrupted by an abdominal injury and is yet to start a Championship game this season, but has scored five goals in 16 total appearances, including two EFL Cup starts.

Kinnear wrote: “I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.

“Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment and the profile of the playing opportunity at Thorpe Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.”

More on this topic

Dele Alli delivers three points as Spurs bounce back to beat BrightonDele Alli delivers three points as Spurs bounce back to beat Brighton

Tommy Martin: Irish soccer like George Bailey on the bridge in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’Tommy Martin: Irish soccer like George Bailey on the bridge in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Mourinho reveals his dog died over ChristmasMourinho reveals his dog died over Christmas

Steven Kelly's Year in Sport: 'The whistle blew. The celebrations were like nothing before. This one just shouldn’t have been possible'Steven Kelly's Year in Sport: 'The whistle blew. The celebrations were like nothing before. This one just shouldn’t have been possible'

Angus KinnearArsenalEddie NketiahJack ClarkeLeedsTottenhamChampionshipTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Manchester City’s Ederson insists players leave rivalries on the pitchManchester City’s Ederson insists players leave rivalries on the pitch

Arteta is big fan of troubled Arsenal midfielder XhakaArteta is big fan of troubled Arsenal midfielder Xhaka

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labels playing two games in three days ‘a crime’Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp labels playing two games in three days ‘a crime’

Frank Lampard lauds ‘low-maintenance’ Chelsea star WillianFrank Lampard lauds ‘low-maintenance’ Chelsea star Willian


Lifestyle

Baby, it's cold outside: Bracing walks and even an occasional dip in the ocean are good for us at this time of year, writes Fiann Ó NualláinGreat time of year for an ocean dip, or a walk outside

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »