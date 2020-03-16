Clare player has six-month suspension lifted

A Clare footballer has seen his six-month suspension lifted after the Clare District Soccer League was last week fined by the FAI for bringing the game into disrepute.

Jordan Downes received the suspension after he criticised a post by the league which acknowledged the work done by former FAI chief executive John Delaney.

The ban on Downes, who plays for Shannon Town, was imposed on December 3.

Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland solicitor Stuart Gilhooly, working on Downes’ behalf, tweeted: "It is certainly less important than it was this time last week but I can confirm that Clare District Soccer League has lifted the suspension on Jordan Downes. It took a lot of time and work to get there but common sense has finally prevailed."

"Victory at last," tweeted Downes. "I know how little it matters with everything going on at the moment but it is absolutely brilliant to have this ridiculous ban overturned."