News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Clare player has six-month suspension lifted

By Stephen Barry
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 06:42 PM

Clare player has six-month suspension lifted

A Clare footballer has seen his six-month suspension lifted after the Clare District Soccer League was last week fined by the FAI for bringing the game into disrepute.

Jordan Downes received the suspension after he criticised a post by the league which acknowledged the work done by former FAI chief executive John Delaney.

The ban on Downes, who plays for Shannon Town, was imposed on December 3.

Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland solicitor Stuart Gilhooly, working on Downes’ behalf, tweeted: "It is certainly less important than it was this time last week but I can confirm that Clare District Soccer League has lifted the suspension on Jordan Downes. It took a lot of time and work to get there but common sense has finally prevailed."

"Victory at last," tweeted Downes. "I know how little it matters with everything going on at the moment but it is absolutely brilliant to have this ridiculous ban overturned."

More on this topic

Possible outcomes as UEFA prepares to decide on European football fixturesPossible outcomes as UEFA prepares to decide on European football fixtures

Emergency talks as Drogheda United stop paying players and staffEmergency talks as Drogheda United stop paying players and staff

The players who may face contract uncertainty if Premier League season is extendedThe players who may face contract uncertainty if Premier League season is extended

Bruno Fernandes determined to keep improving after winning Premier League awardBruno Fernandes determined to keep improving after winning Premier League award

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Cesc Fabregas reveals bet which led to him buying Willy Caballero a carCesc Fabregas reveals bet which led to him buying Willy Caballero a car

Jan Vertonghen’s family robbed at knifepointJan Vertonghen’s family robbed at knifepoint

Wayne Rooney feels authorities have treated footballers like ‘guinea pigs’Wayne Rooney feels authorities have treated footballers like ‘guinea pigs’

Former Cork City midfielder scores in one of few games played in English leaguesFormer Cork City midfielder scores in one of few games played in English leagues


Lifestyle

The best of Irish and Polish traditions were celebrated as super-stylish bride and groom Aleksandra Kowalczuk and Donogh Roche exchanged vows recently.Wedding of the Week: Saying 'I do' at chic Cork celebration

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

Esther N McCarthy honours the mothers this week with some sweet gift ideasMum's the word: Let's honour the mothers this week with sweet gift ideas

Self-isolation and social distancing can mean it’s easy to stop working out entirely, but your body and mind will hugely benefit from exercise.4 fitness challenges to try at home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »