City's Adarabioyo out to show his quality after joining Blackburn on loan

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Tosin Adarabioyo is keen to show what he can do after joining Blackburn from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal.

Adarabioyo is Rovers’ fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Stewart Downing, Bradley Johnson, Sam Gallagher and Christian Walton, although he becomes the first defender through the doors at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Brom, where he made 36 appearances as Albion reached the Championship play-off semi-finals. He primarily played as a right-back for the Baggies but is naturally a central defender.

Adarabioyo signed his first professional contract with City in 2014 and has two years remaining on the improved deal he signed in 2017.

“It was a big learning curve for me at West Brom and a different sort of game from what I’m used to. I felt I adapted quite quickly and really did enjoy the season,” he told Blackburn’s official website.

“Having been in the division before, I feel I’m ready to get straight into it again and show everyone exactly what I can do.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I have to be playing every week and show my quality. Playing games, whether it’s twice a week or once a week, it’s all you want to do as a footballer, so hopefully I can replicate that this season in the Championship.

“I remember playing against Rovers last season for West Brom and they were two very difficult fixtures.

“I think the way that the gaffer wants to play, it really appeals to me. When I heard of the interest my mind went back to those two games against Rovers.”

