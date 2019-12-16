News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

City won’t stand in Arteta’s way as Arsenal close in on new manager

City won’t stand in Arteta’s way as Arsenal close in on new manager
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:50 PM

Manchester City will not stand in Mikel Arteta’s way should he wish to take on the manager’s job at Arsenal.

The PA news agency understands, however, the Premier League champions are not impressed with the conduct of Arsenal and will demand a seven-figure sum in compensation should the Spaniard leave.

Speculation linking the City assistant coach with the vacancy at the Emirates Stadium has intensified after pictures emerged of Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham outside Arteta’s house in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mikel Arteta saw Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday (John Walton/PA).
Mikel Arteta saw Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday (John Walton/PA).

It is understood two meetings have now taken place and City are unhappy that the London club did not ask for permission to speak to Arteta.

They are especially annoyed because City played at Arsenal on Sunday and no approach was made when club officials met.

City, however, do not have an issue with 37-year-old Arteta, and will allow him to make his own decision.

PA has contacted Arsenal for comment.

More on this topic

Serie A invites controversy over bizarre anti-racism campaignSerie A invites controversy over bizarre anti-racism campaign

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s young stars can cause Carabao Cup shockJurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s young stars can cause Carabao Cup shock

David Baldwin appointed EFL chief executiveDavid Baldwin appointed EFL chief executive

Mark Van Bommel sacked by PSV EindhovenMark Van Bommel sacked by PSV Eindhoven

footballMan CityMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Serie A invites controversy over bizarre anti-racism campaignSerie A invites controversy over bizarre anti-racism campaign

Tadhg Beirne to require surgery on fractured ankle as Munster issue injury updateTadhg Beirne to require surgery on fractured ankle as Munster issue injury update

Watch all the highlights from Clare's one-point win over TipperaryWatch all the highlights from Clare's one-point win over Tipperary

Celtic fined €16,000 after fans let off flares in Stadio OlimpicoCeltic fined €16,000 after fans let off flares in Stadio Olimpico


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

A twenty-first celebration led to a big day out for Áine O’Callaghan and Gerard Nagle.Wedding of the Week: Roman holiday leads to wedding proposal for Áine and Gerard

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »