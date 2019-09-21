News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
City of goals – Guardiola’s men record one of the biggest Premier League wins

By Press Association
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 07:58 PM

Manchester City’s 8-0 victory over Watford joined the ranks of the biggest Premier League wins, just missing out on the overall record.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the nine times a Premier League team has scored eight or more goals in a game.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andrew Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Jermain Defoe scores Tottenham’s second goal (Neil Tingle/PA)
Jermain Defoe scores Tottenham’s second goal (Neil Tingle/PA)

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar also found the target, with Paul Scharner replying.

Newcastle 8 Sheff Wed 0, September 1999

Alan Shearer scores the third of his five goals (John Giles/PA)
Alan Shearer scores the third of his five goals (John Giles/PA)

Alan Shearer was the five-goal hero on this occasion – with the help of two penalties – as relegation-bound Wednesday were routed at St James’ Park. Aaron Hughes set the ball rolling, while Kieron Dyer and Gary Speed netted in the second half.

Chelsea 8 Wigan 0, May 2010

Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick as Chelsea clinched the title in style against Wigan (Nick Potts/PA)
Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick as Chelsea clinched the title in style against Wigan (Nick Potts/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hit seven or more goals for the fourth time in 2009-10 against Wigan, who had defender Gary Caldwell sent off on the half-hour. Didier Drogba (three), Nicolas Anelka (two), Salomon Kalou, Ashley Cole and Frank Lampard’s penalty left Chelsea champions and on the brink of a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Chelsea 8 Aston Villa 0, December 2012

Fernando Torres opened the floodgates early on and defenders David Luiz and Branislav Ivanovic made it 3-0 at half-time. Ramires netted twice in a second half also featuring goals for Lampard, Oscar and Eden Hazard.

Southampton 8 Sunderland 0, October 2014

Patrick Van Aanholt, left, and Liam Bridcutt were among the Sunderland players to score own goals against Southampton in 2014 (Chris Ison/PA)
Patrick Van Aanholt, left, and Liam Bridcutt were among the Sunderland players to score own goals against Southampton in 2014 (Chris Ison/PA)

Three different Sunderland players scored own goals as Santiago Vergini, Liam Bridcutt and Patrick Van Aanholt contributed to a rout that also featured a Graziano Pelle brace and goals for Jack Cork, Dusan Tadic and Victor Wanyama.

Manchester City 8 Watford 0, September 2019

Manchester City celebrate Bernardo Silva’s second goal and their sixth against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City celebrate Bernardo Silva’s second goal and their sixth against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Five goals in the first 18 minutes, from David Silva, Sergio Aguero (penalty), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, saw City carry on where they left off in their 6-0 FA Cup final win over the Hornets four months earlier. Bernardo went on to complete a hat-trick before Kevin De Bruyne rounded off the scoring.

Nottingham Forest 1 Manchester United 8, February 1999

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced a memorable display as a substitute (Rui Vieira/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced a memorable display as a substitute (Rui Vieira/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to fire four goals in the last 10 minutes in the rout of Forest, who went down at the end of the campaign. Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke each scored twice, with Alan Rogers briefly levelling matters for Forest.

Middlesbrough 8 Manchester City 1, May 2008

Afonso Alves scored a rare hat-trick against Manchester City (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Afonso Alves scored a rare hat-trick against Manchester City (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

City have been on the receiving end of a similar scoreline – Richard Dunne’s 15th-minute dismissal contributed significantly and allowed Stewart Downing to score the first of his two goals from the resulting penalty. The much-maligned Afonso Alves bagged a hat-trick, with Adam Johnson, Fabio Rochemback and Jeremie Aliadiere also on target. Elano’s consolation could not disguise an ignominious end to Sven-Goran Eriksson’s City reign.

- Press Association

