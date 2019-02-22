City lose again as Dublin trio the early League of Ireland pacesetters

Cork City and Dundalk are still waiting for a first win of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

The defending champions have been held to a 1-1 draw by Finn Harps.

Last season's runners-up Cork City lost 2-0 to their Munster rivals Waterford at Turner's Cross.

Karl Sheppard of Cork City following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Waterford at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Blues hadn’t won in the league in Cork since 2011 – and not in the top flight since 2004 – but Alan Reynolds’ side played well and Héry’s strike in the 48th minute of the first half gave them a deserved lead at the break.

Good footwork by the midfielder gave him space for a shot and he fired low beyond Mark McNulty, who had earlier made a miraculous save to deny Scott Twine, who had been set up by Héry.

City’s best chance of the first half fell to Kevin O’Connor in the 40th minute, his volley from Dáire O’Connor’s cross saved by the legs of Matt Connor. While City pressed in the second half and changed to a 4-4-2, an equaliser was elusive, with Karl Sheppard going closest only to be denied by Kevin Feeley’s goal-line block.

By and large, Waterford’s defence was solid and at the death they broke away in a counter-attack, with Shane Duggan and Bastien Héry combining to give Zak Elbouzedi a chance which he took emphatically.

Meanwhile, it's two wins from two for St Pat's - Mickey Drennan scored in second-half injury time in their 1-0 win at Sligo.

Bohemians beat UCD 2-0 in their Dublin derby while Shamrock Rovers also maintained their 100% start with a 2-0 win over Derry City.