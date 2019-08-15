News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

City legends to return for Alan Bennett’s testimonial

City legends to return for Alan Bennett’s testimonial
By Martin Claffey
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 04:50 AM

A Cork City legends side will be reeling in the years at Turner’s Cross next month as they take to the field for Alan Bennett’s testimonial game.

Club heroes like Dave Barry, Declan Daly, Dave Hill, Tony Tynan, Damien Delaney, Joe Gamble, John O’Flynn, Liam Kearney, Dan Murray, and Derek Coughlan have been confirmed to play against members of the current men’s and women’s first-team, including Mark McNulty, Gearóid Morrissey, Conor McCarthy, Mark O’Sullivan, Ciara McNamara, Maggie Duncliffe, Katie McCarthy, and Christina Dring.

The game will take place at Turner’s Cross on Saturday, September 14 (kick-off 3pm). A percentage of the monies raised from the game will be donated to the Samaritans in Cork, while a contribution will also go to the Cork City FC Academy, where Bennett is part of Dave Moore’s U13 management team. Bennett is also part of John Cotter’s current senior backroom team and his playing staff.

“When the club approached me, I felt honoured to do this, privileged to be in this position,” said Bennett yesterday.

“It’s humbling. I want to make it a family day, where Cork City FC is celebrated as a club, for what it is in the community, and with the help of Éanna Buckley (club operations manager) and Declan (Carey, FORAS board of management chairman), and the other board members, it’s going ahead, so I’m looking forward to it.”

READ MORE

QPR want action after U18 team walk off pitch over alleged racist abuse in Spain

Bennett’s former City team-mate Neil Horgan has been a huge help in organising the match and he had some advice for his friend, having had his own testimonial a decade ago.

“The first thing Neil Horgan told me is it’s like marrying yourself, that’s what the whole day is like,” said Bennett. “I kind of get that feeling alright. It’s a little bit embarrassing but there is the charity element, the academy element and these are my main drivers.

“The Samaritans are dealing with the youth in Cork and the impact they have on young people and the service they provide, I think it ties in with the family day and the Cork City FC academy because we’ve all young lads and girls at our academy who might need their support in years to come. It’s very important to me, and for personal reasons as well.”

Bennett joined City as a youth player in 2000, graduating to the first-team and picking up a league title in 2005 before leaving for Reading in 2007. He returned to the club in 2015 after eight years in England, where he also played for Southampton, Brentford, Wycombe, Cheltenham and Wimbledon. Twice-capped by Ireland, the defender has won two league titles at Turner’s Cross and two FAI Cups.

Match admission is €10 for adults, €5 for senior citizens and U18s, with Family tickets (2 adult, 2 kids) €20. Tickets at club shop and Eventbrite.

READ MORE

Rangers demand apology from Kilmarnock over ticketing issues

More on this topic

Cork City announce testimonial for club legend Alan BennettCork City announce testimonial for club legend Alan Bennett

Cork City ride their luck but advance to next round of cupCork City ride their luck but advance to next round of cup

Unfamiliar territory for City as confident Cabo plan cup upsetUnfamiliar territory for City as confident Cabo plan cup upset

Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City Eoghan Stokes completes move to Cork City

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patienceCork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Castlerock states case for Irish OpenCastlerock states case for Irish Open

Dressage team lead Irish chase for Tokyo 2020 in RotterdamDressage team lead Irish chase for Tokyo 2020 in Rotterdam

Mick: It’s good to see James McCarthy backMick: It’s good to see James McCarthy back


Lifestyle

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »