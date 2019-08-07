News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

City complete Joao Cancelo deal as Danilo heads to Juventus

City complete Joao Cancelo deal as Danilo heads to Juventus
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 09:40 PM

Manchester City have completed the signing of Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus, with Brazil full-back Danilo heading in the other direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, while Danilo has agreed a five-year contract in Italy.

“City are a fantastic club with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” Cancelo told the club’s official website. “Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”

While partly a swap involving Danilo, figures released by Juventus indicate that the Italian club have also received 28.6million euros (£26.4m) to complete the deal.

Like Danilo, Cancelo is primarily a right-back, although he can also play on the left.

City boss Pep Guardiola wants the pacy defender to provide competition for Kyle Walker, who was rarely pushed for his place by Danilo as the Brazilian made only nine Premier League starts last season.

Cancelo, capped 14 times by Portugal, spent only one season with Juventus after joining from Valencia following a campaign spent on loan with Inter Milan.

He revealed that former Benfica team-mate Bernardo Silva had given him a glowing report of City.

“We’ve spoken about it a few times, not regularly but occasionally,” he said. “He told me that it is an amazing club and the atmosphere is great. That’s also one of the reasons why I’ve decided to come.”

Danilo, who won two Premier League titles with City, said: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of the success City have enjoyed in my time here.

“The club have been fantastic with me from day one and I will always be grateful.

“The Premier League title wins will stay with me forever and I will always have City in my heart. The fans, the players and the staff have all been brilliant and I wish the club every success in the future.”

More on this topic

Guardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertaintyGuardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertainty

Pep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this seasonPep Guardiola vows to be nicer to his Manchester City players this season

Guardiola rejects Klopp comments on City spending powerGuardiola rejects Klopp comments on City spending power

City's Adarabioyo out to show his quality after joining Blackburn on loanCity's Adarabioyo out to show his quality after joining Blackburn on loan

soccerfootballMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’

When chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plateWhen chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plate


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall has advice on making the most of a bloom that guarantees a display of colour.How to make the most of hydrangeas to guarantee a display of colour

As legendary comics writer Alan Moore slips into retirement, some of his Irish contemporaries tell Donal O’Keeffe about the genius who had such a huge influence on popular cultureLegendary comics writer has Moore power to his art

I am a big animal lover, but, when I was a child, my family only had hamsters and bunnies, never cats or dogs.Mum's the word: My daughter Joan’s growing fear is starting to dog her

MAYONNAISE is a handy store-cupboard ingredient to try on hot broccoli, roasted vegetables, new potatoes, to add last-minute creaminess to a stir fry, or in grated carrot salad.Dress to impress: Eight mayos put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »