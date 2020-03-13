News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ciaran Clark set to miss Euro 2020 if it goes ahead as planned

By Damian Spellman
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 10:30 PM

Ciaran Clark is likely to miss the Euro 2020 finals if the Republic of Ireland qualify and they go ahead as planned after undergoing ankle surgery.

Ciaran Clark set to miss Euro 2020 if it goes ahead as planned

The 30-year-old central defender suffered ankle ligament damage during Newcastle's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on February 16 and this week had an operation to address the issue.

Asked if Clark would be fit should Ireland make it through the play-offs and the finals tournament goes ahead as planned, Magpies head coach Steve Bruce said: “If they qualify, then I think it would be unlikely if the Euros were to start on June 11. I can't see it. Maybe, though.”

Clark started Ireland's 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand in November and was used as a half-time substitute in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in their final qualifier four days later, his first appearances for his country in 14 months after a good run of form for his club.

He had already been ruled out of manager Mick McCarthy's plans for the scheduled play-off semi-final against Slovakia later this month.

European football's 55 member associations have been called to an emergency meeting next Tuesday as UEFA considers its options amid suggestions that the tournament, which is due to get under way in Rome on June 12, could be postponed until next summer as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ireland are scheduled to travel to Bratislava to meet Slovakia on March 26 with the winners facing either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland five days later with a ticket for the finals at stake.

Both the Slovakian and Bosnian football associations have formally requested the postponement of their ties because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Slovakia could be particularly disadvantaged should their game go ahead with several members of the squad playing their club football in Italy, which is in lockdown.

They have already lost first-choice goalkeeper and Clark's Newcastle team-mate Martin Dubravka to a knee injury which will sideline him for a least a month.

More on this topic

Time to hear England's side of the Stuttgart storyTime to hear England's side of the Stuttgart story

Football in Northern Ireland suspended; Formula One and Giro d’Italia also hitFootball in Northern Ireland suspended; Formula One and Giro d’Italia also hit

Sunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspensionSunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspension

Everton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptomsEverton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptoms

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?Ronan O'Gara: One in the eye for the agents provocateurs?

Sunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspensionSunday's Old Firm postponed as Scottish football announces immediate suspension

Everton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptomsEverton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptoms

Joe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirusJoe Ward and Michael Conlon fights cancelled due to coronavirus


Lifestyle

Can the great outdoors counteract modern problems? Peter Dowdall reportsLet’s immerse our cities in nature

Ed Power reviews the second album from former One Direction star Niall Horan.Heartbreak Weather review: Niall Horan ticks the boxes but doesn't cause a storm

Grow-it-yourself expert Karen O’Donohoe is calling on us to “put our money where our mouth is” and support local producers.Grow it Yourself: Back local producers before it’s too late

Top comics Des Bishop and Joanne McNally make for fun and feisty travelling companions in High Road, Low Road, a new series that sees celebrities paired on a unique travel experience.Des Bishop and Joanne McNally discover how the other half holiday

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »