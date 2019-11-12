News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Christian Pulisic to miss USA games with hip injury

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:21 AM

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of the United States’ upcoming matches due to a hip injury.

Pulisic sustained the problem during the weekend win against Crystal Palace and will play no part in his country’s games against Canada on Saturday or Cuba the following Wednesday, USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.

“Christian is officially at this stage ruled out,” Berhalter told a press conference. “We just got that information.

“This was a collaborative decision with the club, looking after the best interest of the player.

“These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time.”

Pulisic has played a key role this season for Chelsea, who have won their last six Premier League matches to climb up to third in the table.

The 21-year-old has established himself in Frank Lampard’s starting line-up and has scored five goals in his last three league games, including a hat-trick in the 4-2 win at Burnley.

The USA will play Canada and Cuba in the latest round of their CONCACAF Nations League group matches.

