Christian Pulisic has yet to have any contact with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 07:05 PM

New Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic admits he has yet to speak to Maurizio Sarri after securing his £57.7million deal from Borussia Dortmund.

The Chelsea boss revealed last week he was not aware the move was going ahead until it was done and with the 20-year-old United States international returning to previous club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season there has been no talks between the pair.

Asked whether he has spoken to Sarri, Pulisic told ESPN FC: “No, nothing like that.

“Like I said, I’ve been here and playing with Dortmund the whole time and I’ve been focused here, but I’ll be really excited once the time comes.”

Chelsea had to pay a premium to acquire the sought-after winger despite him only having a year left on his contract but the American knows that will count for nothing when he turns up for pre-season training in the summer.

“You have to go in and earn your spot and prove you are worthy of being on the field,” he added.

“I think they definitely see me in one of the wider areas, but I think they also know that I can play kind anywhere across the attack. So I’m ready for wherever I need to be filled in really.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Christian PulisicPremier LeagueChelsea

