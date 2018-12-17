Christian Fuchs targets Carabao Cup success before Leicester farewell

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs believes winning the Carabao Cup would be the perfect way to sign off.

The left-back is expected to leave the Foxes when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Fellow title winners Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki are also out of contract in the summer.

Fuchs is set to start against Manchester City in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter final after making his first Premier League appearance of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The former Austria international knows the squad is changing at the King Power Stadium and wants to win the trophy for late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as well.

“It would be amazing, a great finale,” he said: “With our fans, it’s always been amazing games and we’re trying to give our best for Vichai and for Top (Srivaddhanaprabha’s son).

“There are not so many players from the winning season playing anymore anyway. Every good thing comes to an end at some point.

“It’s going to be a transition for the club. They have done it for a while now, there are new players coming into the team and performing well which only helps the club to improve.

“The fans will be sad – hopefully – when I’m leaving and the other lads are leaving. We appreciate what we achieved together as a team.

“Things like that can never be forgotten. You’re very thankful for what the club offered you, what they made you achieve because it was down to the trust of the owners. It’s been outstanding. We’re very thankful.”

Fuchs replaced Ben Chilwell for Saturday’s loss at Selhurst Park with the England international still out with a knee problem.

Jonny Evans is suspended and Daniel Amartey remains out with a broken ankle as Leicester hunt revenge for last season’s penalty shootout defeat to City at the same stage.

“A lot of things change, they are an amazing team,” Fuchs added. “We know what’s coming, we will look at them and see where the weaknesses are. Every team – as good as they are – still have a weakness here and there.”

Leicester have won just one of their last six Premier League games but boss Claude Puel dismissed suggestions he felt under pressure.

“No. Why? It’s not time to speak about Premier League games, we will see after the game against Chelsea. This is another challenge,” Puel said.

“We need to take this game without pressure but with strong feeling to do our best to win.

“We will have opportunities tomorrow if we play with intensity and fighting spirit.”

- Press Association