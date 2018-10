Christian Eriksen out of Denmark squad for Ireland game

There's no Christian Eriksen in the Denmark squad for the upcoming Nations League meeting with the Republic of Ireland later this month.

Eriksen missed last weekend's win for Tottenham at Huddersfield and had been ruled out until the international break by his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Both Eriksen and Ajax striker Viktor Fischer have been omitted from the Danish squad for the trip to the Aviva and their friendly with Austria.

However, if Eriksen can prove his fitness, he will join up with the squad.

The squad is as follows:

Frederik Rønnow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield Town FC), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City FC), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea FC), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford FC), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton FC), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese Calcio), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town FC), Mathias '' Zanka '' Jørgensen (Huddersfield Town FC), Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen), Simon Kjær (Sevilla FC), Lasse Schöne (AFC Ajax), Lukas Lerager (FC Girondins de Bordeaux), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg BK), Pierre Emile Højbjerg (Southampton FC), Thomas Delaney (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), Anders ''AC'' Christiansen (Malmö FF), Andreas Cornelius (FC Girondins de Bordeaux), Kasper Dolberg (AFC Ajax), Martin C. Braithwaite (Middlesbrough FC), Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

