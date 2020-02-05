News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Christian Eriksen felt like ‘the black sheep’ in final days at Tottenham

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 08:16 AM

Christian Eriksen says his decision to run down his contract made him a “black sheep” at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Inter Milan last month for a fee of £17million.

The Dane would have been out of contract in the summer and had been linked with a move away from north London since last summer, when he revealed he was ready for a new challenge in the wake of Spurs’ Champions League final defeat.

“England, for the last few years, was very hectic,” Eriksen told BBC Sport. “After what I said in the summer, it was just about, ‘when is he going to leave?’

“Every game it was, ‘Is he leaving? Is he not leaving?’ Of course a lot of people were speaking about it.

“Even the fans you see on the street were like, ‘Thank you, goodbye and good luck’. But I was still there. It was a bit weird. In my head and for my body, it is good that I am in a new place and I can start again.”

I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there.

“I wouldn’t say it affected me. In England, when your contract is shorter, it is like you have to leave now. You are gone. In the end I played about 30 games that were like goodbye games.

“If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep. Of course, I did the interview. I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest.

“I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there.”

