News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Chris Wilder says Premier League initial test results are ‘encouraging’

Chris Wilder says Premier League initial test results are ‘encouraging’
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 10:51 AM

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has called the results of the coronavirus tests conducted throughout the Premier League  “encouraging” as players return to non-contact training this week.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday that six people had tested positive out of 748 at 19 clubs. Norwich conducted their tests on Tuesday, with the results not yet announced.

Watford have said three of the positive tests were at their club – one player and two staff members – while Burnley have said that assistant manager Ian Woan also tested positive.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Wilder said: “A lot of people have been tested and the signs are encouraging.

“Testing has been very thorough. A lot of hard work has gone into to make sure this runs as smoothly as possible.

“It is baby steps in the process of returning to full training.”

The Premier League is continuing to target a return to action next month. Although there is a limited window for training to get up to full speed, Wilder said players were not starting from scratch as they would in a regular pre-season.

“When we paused the season, these players have an obligation to their profession to keep themselves right so straight away, the programmes they were given, they weren’t off to Dubai or Vegas eating and drinking whatever they want,” Wilder said.

“They’ve got a professionalism about them and my players are in absolutely brilliant condition. We’ve tested them right the way through. They’ve got individual programmes. They didn’t know when this was going to kick-start and they had to be ready.”

More on this topic

Price of toilet roll, soap and tinned tomatoes rise in NI during lockdown, figures showPrice of toilet roll, soap and tinned tomatoes rise in NI during lockdown, figures show

British union accuses airlines of exaggerating impact of pandemic to make job cutsBritish union accuses airlines of exaggerating impact of pandemic to make job cuts

McDonald's reveals six Dublin restaurants opening this morningMcDonald's reveals six Dublin restaurants opening this morning

Tourists welcome in Spain ‘as soon as possible’, with lockdown ‘lifted in June’Tourists welcome in Spain ‘as soon as possible’, with lockdown ‘lifted in June’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Chris WilderPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedTOPIC: Coronavirus

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up