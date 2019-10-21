News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chris Sutton reacts angrily to dementia figures

Chris Sutton reacts angrily to dementia figures
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Former England striker Chris Sutton has accused Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Gordon Taylor of failing his members and their families over the issue of dementia.

Sutton, who said Taylor should apologise to those affected, spoke out after a new study said former footballers are approximately three and a half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

“If Gordon Taylor had anything about him he would apologise to all his union members and their families who he has failed… his own members dying in the most horrible and humiliating way… he failed my dad and hundreds more,” Sutton said on Twitter.

The report, released on Monday and commissioned by the Football Association and the PFA, assessed the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland and were born between 1900 and 1976.

Their records were matched against more than 23,000 individuals from the general population.

The findings report that the “risk ranged from a five-fold increase in Alzheimer’s disease, through an approximately four-fold increase in motor neurone disease, to a two-fold (increase in) Parkinson’s disease in former professional footballers compared to population controls”.

Although footballers had higher risk of death from neurodegenerative disease, they were less likely to die of other common diseases, such as heart disease and some cancers, including lung cancer.

In a Daily Telegraph interview in 2017, Sutton said that his father Mike, a former Norwich player and then aged 72, had been suffering from dementia for the past six years.

Sutton said he first became aware of the potential link between football and dementia when he heard about the plight of Duncan Forbes, the former Norwich player.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said on Twitter he was “not particularly surprised” by the research, but said it would be “interesting to find out if the modern lighter ball and the shift away from long ball football improves the statistics”.

Dr James Pickett, head of research at Alzheimer’s Society, urged people not to be put off “a Saturday kick about in the park” by the study’s findings.

He said: “There have been changes in the game of football over the decades, for instance heavy leather balls used in the past have been replaced with the lighter latex and plastic ones used today, and the risks for the modern-day professional footballer may be different.

“So if you love kicking a ball around with your friends and family after work, don’t feel put off – what’s good for the heart is good for the head.”

More on this topic

Accrington salute Ipswich fans for Billy Kee solidarity bannerAccrington salute Ipswich fans for Billy Kee solidarity banner

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earns new long-term contractBournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earns new long-term contract

Ireland U15s triumphant in UEFA Development TournamentIreland U15s triumphant in UEFA Development Tournament

Pochettino relaxed about Spurs speculationPochettino relaxed about Spurs speculation


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Chris SuttonDementiaFIELD studyfootballGary LinekerTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Emotional Murray ‘a lot more optimistic’ after landing first title since injuryEmotional Murray ‘a lot more optimistic’ after landing first title since injury

Sheffield United striker charged with drink-drivingSheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

Two arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup matchTwo arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup match

World Rugby investigating photo of referee Peyper ‘mocking Vahaamahina elbow’World Rugby investigating photo of referee Peyper ‘mocking Vahaamahina elbow’


Lifestyle

As he prepares to stand down at Wexford Festival Opera, director David Agler tells Cathy Desmond about the highlights of his 15 years at the helmAll set for his swansong: Director David Agler highlights 15 years at Wexford Festival Opera

When it comes to Munster talent and entrepreneurship, our food, agriculture and tourism can be the first industries that come to mind.Making Cents: Plan for your pension direct from Skibbereen

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »