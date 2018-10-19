Chris Shields set for Dundalk’s crowning glory

By Liam Mackey

Chris Shields will have his own gong to add to a league medal when champions Dundalk are presented with the silverware after tonight’s game against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

The 27-year-old, who scored the winner against closest rivals Cork City, has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers of Ireland Player Of The Month award for September, having also been nominated in July and August.

Dundalk’s Chris Shields at Oriel Park with his SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award for September.

Expressing delight, Shields said: “I’d definitely say I’m playing the best football of my career. I’ve reached a good age now and we’ve got a lot of lads playing great stuff, like Pat [Hoban] and Mickey [Duffy].

“I thought it was turning into the Michael Duffy award there for a while. I thought it was going to be a little statue of Mickey that I was getting.”

On winning the league after losing out on the double to Cork City in 2017, Shields said: “It’s a great feeling. We’ll savour it more this year after last season. It’s a special night and good to see it back in Oriel. Some people judge your career on the trophies you’ve won and throw it in your face so it’s nice to add another one to the list.”

Stephen Kenny’s men also go into this penultimate game of the campaign just two goals shy of Bohemians’ record points total of 85 in 2008.

Battling to take another big step to join the Lilywhites in the top flight next season, Finn Harps and Drogheda United meet in Ballybofey tonight in the second leg of their First Division promotion play-off after drawing 1-1 in the first game. The winners will go head to head with Premier Division strugglers Limerick in the decisive match of the play-off series.

We haven’t been beaten in 10 league games and then add in that draw in Drogheda so it’s not a bad way to go into tonight’s game,” says Harps boss Ollie Horgan.

“But we’ll have to take a few risks and see where that it gets in terms of winning the game. Tim Clancy and his players won’t fear coming to Finn Park. It could very well go to extra-time and penalties.”

Harps confirmed yesterday the next phase of work on their new €12m Donegal Stadium development is set to start next spring, which would have a a capacity of 5,600.

Tonight’s full fixture list

Premier Division - Bray Wanderers v Bohemians, Carlisle Grounds; Derry City v Cork City, Brandywell Stadium; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park (Live on RTÉ2); Limerick v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Market’s Field; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, Tallaght Stadium (8pm).

Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Series:

Finn Harps v Drogheda United, Finn Park.

Matches kick off 7.45pm unless stated.