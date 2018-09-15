Chris Hughton wary of Danny Ings threat as Brighton prepare for Southampton trip

Chris Hughton believes Danny Ings’ desperation to revive his injury-hit career could cause big problems for Brighton.

Striker Ings has hit two Premier League goals in three starts for Southampton since completing a deadline-day move from Liverpool.

The switch to the south coast followed three nightmare seasons at Anfield during which he went from an England debutant to a forgotten man due to two serious knee problems.

Albion boss Hughton takes his team to St Mary’s on Monday and is wary of Ings’ desire to make up for lost time.

“What Danny brings is what we always knew that he can bring,” said Hughton.

“What’s happened to him over the last couple of seasons is he’s picked up a couple of big injuries but there’s never been any doubt about the ability he’s got, hence the reason why he went to Liverpool and hence the reason why Liverpool think so highly of him.

“For him, it’s about getting his career back on track and getting as many games as he can.

“He’s started the season really well and has started the season like a player who has missed games and is desperate to play.

“That makes him a very difficult opponent.”

Ings has been receiving treatment on a bad blister during the international break but is expected to start after scoring the opener in the recent win at Crystal Palace .

He was left out of Mark Hughes’ squad when Saints knocked the Seagulls out of the Carabao Cup late last month.

Brighton travel west having taken four points from their opening four league games and with tricky fixtures against Tottenham and champions Manchester City on the horizon.

Hughton, whose team have already faced Manchester United and Liverpool this term, says he prepares for all games in a similar manner, regardless of the quality of the opposition.

“I’d like to think we look at every game as a game you can win,” he added.

“There are of course different degrees of difficulty. When you’re playing against a top-six team, we all know how difficult they can be.

“I’d like to think our approach to every game is exactly the same. Southampton are on the back of a very good win in their last game and are a team I’m sure will be playing with a lot of confidence.

“What we can’t do is underestimate the qualities they have got. They have got a very good squad and a very good team.

“We will have to play at the levels that we have done in the last three games to give ourselves a chance.”

Hughton will have a fully-fit squad to choose from for the televised game, with Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo pushing for their first starts of the season.

Romania forward Andone has overcome a groin issue, while Colombia winger Izquierdo has been working on his fitness following his involvement at the World Cup.

