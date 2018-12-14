NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chris Hughton: Inclusion the best way to beat racism

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 10:15 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton feels inclusion is the best way to beat racism.

The Brighton boss has been speaking after Chelsea hit out at their own fans for singing anti-Semitic chants.

The Blues have also suspended four supporters after Man City's Raheem Sterling claimed he was racially abused at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Hughton says a lot of improvements have been made, but change is still needed at the top.

"If I'm looking at the FA's and your Premier League's, it's having that type of inclusion in the top roles," said the former Tottenham player.

"Of course I've spoke for many, many occasions on what I felt about the lack of black managers at the highest level, as such.

"What is good for our game is total inclusion. And I think that's what everybody wants to see."

Houghton welcomes Chelsea to the Falmer Stadium on Sunday. The Blues’ Thursday night Europa League clash with Vidi in Budapest’s Groupama Arena was marred when a vocal minority of Chelsea supporters were heard singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, featuring anti-Semitic language.

A Chelsea spokesman said: “Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

READ MORE: Football is feeling the effect of the rise of the far right, says Piara Power

“We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

"Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans."

- additional reporting by PA


KEYWORDS

RacismChris HughtonChelseaBrighton

More in this Section

Steve Hansen’s glittering reign as All Blacks coach to end after 2019 World Cup

Jonathan Agnew asks BBC colleague Gary Lineker to keep political views to himself

Giroud salvages draw for much-changed Chelsea in Hungary

Outgoing FA chief Martin Glenn proud of England successes and sees bright future


Lifestyle

First he conquered Broadway, now The Boss takes on Netflix

There are a few things Daniel O'Donnell doesn't like and cars with CD players is one of them

Ask Audrey: The one thing that might impress a Cork woman is you not being septic even though you’re from Dublin

Learn a trick or two from Keith Barry on New Year's Eve

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »