Chris Forrester returns to St Pat's on three-year deal

Chris Forrester is back at St Patrick's Athletic.

The midfielder left the Richmond Park club for Peterborough in 2015, before moving to Aberdeen last June.

He had his contract terminated at his request yesterday to sign a three-year deal at Pat's.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be back and with everything that has gone on in my life, I was always going to come back to Pat's, a club that is very close to my heart. We had a good few years when I was here and hopefully we can do that again this season," Forrester told stpatsfc.com.

"I'm excited to go back and see some of the lads. The times we had before were great and we brought a lot of history to the club.

"I'm looking to working under Harry [Kenny, the manager] too and I really enjoyed the year I worked with him when he was at the club, and it was one of the main factors in coming back. I know what he is about from that and from speaking to him, so I'm looking forward to working with the lads and what looks to be a really good team."

He'll be joined there by Rhys McCabe, after the midfielder moved from Sligo Rovers