NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chris Forrester returns to St Pat's on three-year deal

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 03:33 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Chris Forrester is back at St Patrick's Athletic.

The midfielder left the Richmond Park club for Peterborough in 2015, before moving to Aberdeen last June.

He had his contract terminated at his request yesterday to sign a three-year deal at Pat's.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be back and with everything that has gone on in my life, I was always going to come back to Pat's, a club that is very close to my heart. We had a good few years when I was here and hopefully we can do that again this season," Forrester told stpatsfc.com.

"I'm excited to go back and see some of the lads. The times we had before were great and we brought a lot of history to the club.

"I'm looking to working under Harry [Kenny, the manager] too and I really enjoyed the year I worked with him when he was at the club, and it was one of the main factors in coming back. I know what he is about from that and from speaking to him, so I'm looking forward to working with the lads and what looks to be a really good team."

He'll be joined there by Rhys McCabe, after the midfielder moved from Sligo Rovers


Related Articles

Jon Walters shares humorous account of colonoscopy to raise awareness of bowel cancer

French footballer rebukes Twitter critic over Emiliano Sala tributes

David Beckham buys 10% stake in Salford City

Non-league football club turns to AI ‘coach’ for tactical insights

More in this Section

Traditional top-three would benefit long-term from a hurling league title success

Joe Schmidt refuses to rule out coaching the Lions

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah appears to delete social media accounts

Australian Open highlights: Williams stunned by Pliskova while Djokovic has easy evening


Lifestyle

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

Gemma Atkinson: ‘Strong isn’t a size, sexy isn’t a size – it’s all about health’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »