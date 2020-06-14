News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chris Basham fears new five substitutes rule could hinder Sheffield United

Chris Basham fears new five substitutes rule could hinder Sheffield United
By Press Association
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 02:28 PM

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham believes the introduction of the five substitutes rule could hit the Blades’ chances of securing European football next season.

Basham’s side begin the Premier League’s return from the coronavirus lockdown at Aston Villa on Wednesday night, sitting in seventh place in the Premier League just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But the 31-year-old is concerned the new FIFA rule – designed to help clubs better manage the hectic fixture list – will favour those sides with more resources at their disposal.

Sheffield United are gunning for an unlikely European slot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United are gunning for an unlikely European slot (Mike Egerton/PA)

Basham told BBC Radio Five Live: “I think the substitutes thing that has come in will affect us a little bit because we are not going to be as strong as the top six sides.

“But we we are going to give it a good go and the manager would not let us do anything other than that.

“The manager said we can go from just being in the Premier League, staying up, or we can go and do something we’ve never done before and that is getting into Europe and getting into the Champions League.”

Chris Wilder will make himself heard at Bramall Lane (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chris Wilder will make himself heard at Bramall Lane (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Basham admitted his team-mates, in common with most Premier League players, are still coming to terms with the new sterile environment as the game returns amid strict social-distancing procedures.

Referring to his side’s build-up games, Basham added: “It was an eye-opener getting used to playing in front of no fans and hearing the manager’s voice from the other side of the pitch.

“It is just getting used to the vulnerability of not getting changed together and doing team-talks outside. Everything is still a bit unknown at the moment.”

More on this topic

Tottenham defender Ben Davies relishing Manchester United clash on returnTottenham defender Ben Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham to adapt to ‘new reality’ of empty stadiumsJose Mourinho wants Tottenham to adapt to ‘new reality’ of empty stadiums

Supporters want Man City-Liverpool clash to go ahead at the Etihad StadiumSupporters want Man City-Liverpool clash to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium

Premier League matchday protocols approved ahead of resumptionPremier League matchday protocols approved ahead of resumption


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Chris BashamPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedSheff UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Leon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga titleLeon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga title

Peaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at CurraghPeaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at Curragh

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from policeCallum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from police

Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?


Lifestyle

When she called her new book ‘The Restaurant’ Roisin Meaney could never have imagined it would be released when eating out was suddenly on holdRoisin Meaney: We need the rituals and ceremonies of dining out again

Suzi Godson looks back ar her 20-year career as a sex advice columnist and the changes in relationships she has witnessedSex File: Twenty years a sex columnist

From blind dating to speed dating and now social-distance dating, Deirdre Reynolds charts the changes over the past two decadesLove actually: Changes in dating rituals since 2000

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »