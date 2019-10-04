News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Chilwell hails opposite number Robertson as ‘best in the world’

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Leicester defender Ben Chilwell has lauded Liverpool’s Andy Robertson as the world’s best full-back ahead of their Anfield appointment.

There are some fascinating sub-plots as Premier League leaders Liverpool seek to maintain their 100 per cent record against third-placed Leicester on Saturday.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers spent more than three years in charge of Liverpool earlier in his career, while the England and Scotland left-backs will be on view in a keenly-anticipated match-up.

“He’s a great player,” England international Chilwell said of Robertson.

“He’s been the best full-back in the world, I’d say, and that’s not even an exaggeration.

“I definitely watch his game, as someone who’s a little older, and when Liverpool are on TV, I watch him to see what he’s doing and how I can improve.

“Someone like him, who’s getting assists and going forward, he’s one of the best.

“But he’s also very good defensively as well so he’s definitely someone that I look up to at the moment.

“Hopefully I can challenge him and I’m confident that I can be challenging him as one of the best in the world as well.”

Robertson made 13 goal assists last season and underlined his attacking abilities by scoring in Liverpool’s 4-3 midweek Champions League win against Red Bull Salzburg.

But Chilwell will be in closer contact with England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on Saturday as the pair will share the same flank.

“He’s very similar to Andy Robertson really,” Chilwell told the official Leicester website.

“When he gets around the attacking third, he wants to cross the ball and his crosses are among the best you’ll see.

“His technique’s very good as well. We know each other very well and, after the game, we’ll have a laugh and joke. But before the game, there’s not going to be anything like that.

“It’s very competitive and on the pitch, we want to get the better of each other.”

Leicester have lost only once this season and head to Anfield full of confidence.

The Foxes have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals in the process, and 22-year-old Chilwell has highlighted the influence of the senior players.

“There’s that backbone of the club that’s been there for years now, since we won the league and even way before that,” he said.

“There are players like Kasper (Schmeichel), Wes (Morgan), Vards (Jamie Vardy), they’re the backbone of the changing room. They’ve been there, they know what the club’s about.

“When new lads come in, they make sure that the players know the philosophy of the club and that you play for the badge.

“The lads that have come in have definitely taken to it, there’s no bad eggs in the changing room. So there’s definitely a lot of leaders in the changing room.”

