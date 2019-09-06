News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Chile and Argentina play out a goalless draw in Los Angeles

By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 10:09 AM

Chile drew 0-0 with an Argentina side missing Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in a fractious friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum which produced 10 yellow cards.

On paper it was a repeat of July’s Copa America third-place play-off, a game in which Chile’s Gary Medel and Messi were both sent off, but with the main stars missing it was much less of a spectacle at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Manchester City striker Aguero was rested while Messi is serving a three-month international ban for his derogatory remarks about officials at the Copa America.

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez, on loan at Inter Milan, did feature but had a quiet game.

Chile’s best chance fell to Eduardo Vargas early in the second half but he fired over, while Argentina debutant Lucas Martinez almost won it but saw his header rebound off the crossbar five minutes from time.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso limped off early in the second half with what Argentina later said was a groin injury, although the player himself told media it was only a minor issue.

