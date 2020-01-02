Chesterfield sack former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan as manager

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan has been sacked by Chesterfield.

A 3-0 defeat to Solihull Moors on New Year's Day leaves the club third-from-bottom and five points from safety in the English National League.

Sheridan only took over at Chesterfield in January of last year having resigned his position at Carlisle United manager.

His sacking ends Sheridan's second spell in charge of the club that he led to the League Two title in 2011 and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy the following season.