Home»Sport

Chester confident Wales are heading in the right direction under Giggs

Monday, September 10, 2018 - 12:14 PM

James Chester insists Wales are on the right path under Ryan Giggs despite their Denmark setback.

Christian Eriksen’s brace condemned Wales to a 2-0 UEFA Nations League defeat in Aarhus after the euphoria of a scintillating display against the Republic of Ireland three days earlier.

Wales’ youngsters discovered the harsh realities of international football as Eriksen and company administered the first competitive defeat of Giggs’ reign.

“We’ve got a new manager trying to implement his ideas on a young squad and it’s going to take a little time to get it spot on,” Chester said.

“But you could see on Thursday (against Ireland) that we’re heading in the right direction.

“It’s slightly different to the way we played before under Chris Coleman.

“We’re pressing when the opponents are in possession and when we do lose the ball we look to win it back as quickly as possible.

“It’s really effective when we get it right and you saw that when Denmark had to put it out of play a couple of times.

“But get it wrong and it can be difficult for you as well.”

Giggs has freshened up the Wales squad since being appointed in January.

Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts and David Brooks have all been given opportunities in the last two games, but Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu is the player who has got Welsh football really excited.

The 17-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Ireland and looked composed once more in Denmark, even if he gave away a penalty when he was harshly adjudged to have handled in the area.

“When I was his age I was sat in digs,” Chester said.

“To be playing central midfield at international level at his age is some feat, and if he carries on like he’s going then he’s going to have a top career.

“He’s probably the best 17-year-old I’ve seen and, when you see some of the lads coming through, it’s an exciting time for Welsh football.

“It’s good for the older lads to have competition and the standard in training is high.

“The youngsters want to learn, and that’s beneficial for everyone.”

Aston Villa captain Chester returned at the heart of the Wales defence against Denmark after veteran skipper Ashley Williams was rested.

“The manager spoke to me on Tuesday about his reasons why I wasn’t playing in the first game and I was more than happy with those,” he said.

“But it was nice to play here. International football is a big commitment with the amount of games I have at my club.

“To come away and not play at all would have been disappointing.

“I want to finish my career with as many caps as possible and hopefully I play more than I don’t.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballUKSoccerWalesUKWalesUEFA Nations League

Related Articles

Coverage of England-Switzerland to open in black and white to honour Kick It Out

Injury forces Dele Alli to withdraw from England squad for Switzerland friendly

Talking points as Ireland prepare for Poland friendly

Roy Keane admits to going ‘overboard’ with rollickings

More in this Section

Club wrap: Carbery Rangers win battle of Cork champions; Dr Crokes stunned in Kerry

Denmark defeat a learning experience for young Wales team, says Giggs

High profile confrontations between sportspeople and officials

Julian Alaphilippe wins Tour of Britain


Today's Stories

Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance

Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change

Playing her invisibility card

Nations League could prove more meaningful than expected

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »