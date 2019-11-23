Chelsea's quiet, youthful revolution that Mourinho wouldn't recognise

As the Jose Mourinho circus clatters into north London, with all the sideshows, dodgems, and ghost goal trains associated with it, the irony is that Chelsea’s progress, as they prepare to face champions Manchester City today, is being achieved with a serenity the Special One would find almost unrecognisable.

Mourinho will always be associated with Chelsea, no matter what he achieves at Tottenham, but although his legacy at Stamford Bridge extends to an influence on the career of current manager Frank Lampard, there appears very little of the Portuguese in the way his former pupil is running the show these days.

Most people who knew Lampard expected him to be a good manager; he has the communication skills, intelligence, and patience required for the role.

But few could have expected him to make such an instant impact at a club which had been riddled with in-fighting, player power, and internal politics for so long — resulting in 12 managers in 13 years plus, of course, a Fifa transfer ban.

As much as Mourinho, rightly, will tell you about the wonderful achievements he enjoyed in west London (including the club’s first league title in 50 years), he also played a part in the internal turmoil that has dogged the place ever since.

Roman Abramovich’s trigger finger may be the primary reason that managers come and go so quickly, but Mourinho’s attritional and confrontational approach to the game — both on and off the pitch — also set the tone for a club that became increasingly difficult to manage.

Now, however, Lampard has finally found a way to bring peace to Stamford Bridge — and Chelsea are finding that being less uptight, and more together, has itsadvantages.

Whereas Mourinho searched for warriors, leaders, and untouchables to drive his team, Lampard has turned to the collaborative camaraderie of youth and a more even and measured approach to take the club forward; it seems to suit them.

Chelsea head to the Etihad sitting third in the Premier League, above champions Manchester City, and with talk of an unlikely title challenge on the cards should they return to the Kings Road with three points.

It’s a measure of Lampard’s inherent humility that he won’t sanction such talk; he’s aware that turning to youth also brings the possibility of a dip in form at some stage in the future.

But the team spirit and togetherness he has already inspired looks strong enough to achieve something special in the long run.

“We’re confident,” striker Tammy Abraham said ahead of a game which only a couple of months ago would have looked like an unsurmountable challenge for a club in such obvious transition.

We know it’s going to be a tough one, of course. I’ve been speaking to Raheem Sterling about it while I was on England duty. But as a team we feel good and we are on a good run of results.

"Right now, we’re in a good place at Chelsea, so there’s no reason why we can’t go there and do well and come home with points.”

Abraham is a prime example of how Lampard has been willing to change Chelsea history by doing things differently.

Ignored, along with many youth team prospects, by successive managers at the Bridge and sent on loan to Bristol City and Aston Villa, most pundits expected the 22-year-old would be jettisoned again or sold this season.

But as a player with Chelsea in his blood, and years of experience in the club’s youth system, Lampard spotted an untapped talent and was willing to back him — something it is hard to imagine Mourinho replicating.

Eleven goals later, 10 of them in the Premier League, Abraham is the poster boy for the new Chelsea — and consequently the bond between striker and manager is virtually unbreakable.

“It’s gone so well and it’s down to the manager,” said Abraham. “It’s always nice to know that a manager believes in you.

“Every game you get you want to do your best for yourself but also for him as well.

“I remember at the start of the season it didn’t start so well for me and I missed a penalty too. But he kept believing in me. As players, we have to take that belief and keep proving ourselves, because the atmosphere in the squad is amazing.

“I have known a lot of the younger players a long time because I have played with them and watched them for so many years.

It’s a special feeling to be on the pitch with them, like playing with your mates. So, the team spirit here is unbelievable.

Mourinho could argue, justifiably, that the team spirit he created in west London in the days when Lampard and John Terry led them to trophy after trophy was also memorable.

But there’s a different feel to the current group,unhindered by ego, politics, or hierarchy.

They are also spared the constant media circus which surrounded Mourinho’s every press conference — and all the mind games and brickbats that went with it.

That’s something Tottenham will have to deal with.

Lampard is not afraid to speak out — he showed that with the Leeds United spygate affair — but he remains calm, measured, reasonable, and patient in almost every media interaction.

It’s a quiet revolution that Jose Mourinho wouldn’t recognise and that Spurs have waved goodbye to; but it’s one that Chelsea fans are starting to enjoy and appreciate.

Victory at the Etihad would push that revolution into the spotlight; and all eyes will then be on how Chelsea’s young players deal with new and optimistic talk of being title contenders.

The good news for Lampard, however, is that he can rely on an old friend to make it easier to deal with.

After all, who would bet against a post-match press conference at the London Stadium, where West Ham face Tottenham, taking up most of the space on Sunday’s back pages?

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel