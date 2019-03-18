NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi handed first England call

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Highly-rated Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has received his first senior England call-up.

The 18-year-old has been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s squad after Manchester United’s Luke Shaw became the fourth player to withdraw through injury.

Hudson-Odoi, part of England’s Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017, has been brought up from the Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 double-header against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

“It’s been a crazy day but getting my first (senior) international call-up is an amazing feeling,” he said.

“Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St. George’s Park, it’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well.

“I thought the manager (Aidy Boothroyd) was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted.

It's a dream come true. Now I've got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working.

“It’s a dream come true. Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

“Everybody here is very humble and they’re very nice. They make sure you’re comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully I get to know more of the boys here.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘A dream come true’: Hudson-Odoi delighted to receive first England call-up

Maurizio Sarri concerned with Chelsea mentality after Everton defeat

Richarlison and Sigurdsson on target as Everton dent Chelsea’s top-four hopes

Sarri hopes to avoid former club Napoli in Europa League quarter-finals

KEYWORDS

Callum Hudson-OdoiChelseaEuro 2020Gareth SouthgateLuke Shaw

More in this Section

Mick McCarthy urges Ireland to forget poor results and bring back feel-good factor

Seamus Coleman and Sean Maguire sit out Ireland training

Athenry produce late comeback to eliminate Harty champions Midleton

Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »